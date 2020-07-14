Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Its simple to find a place to live in Bloomington. Whats difficult is finding some place you want to call home. At Echo Park Bloomington, youll enjoy the warmth of home with the convenience and comfort of upscale apartment living. From individual apartments with unique designs and finishes to deluxe amenities like our pool, Echo Park Bloomington provides a luxurious living experience unlike any other in Bloomington. Just listen to our ResidentsEcho Park Bloomington isnt just an apartment, its a community. Situated right off E Winslow Rd and Walnut Pike, living at Echo Park Bloomington puts you a short distance from downtown Bloomington, fantastic eateries like Upland Brewing, and is in the center of one of the liveliest neighborhoods in the greater Bloomington region. Echo Park Bloomington is operated by the J.C. Hart Company, with a decades-long record of creating deluxe Bloomington living experiences. Because we understand that choosing an apartment is about more than just floor plans and amenities. Apartment hunting is about finding a place you can fall in love with, and a place that you look forward to coming home to day after day. So if youre interested in finding out more, wed be thrilled to walk you through your new place at Echo Park Bloomington.