Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Echo Park-Bloomington

2780 South Walnut Street Pike · (812) 301-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit C-C311 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A-A313 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit A-A107 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit B-B131 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-B301 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit B-B325 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit B-B200 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Echo Park-Bloomington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Its simple to find a place to live in Bloomington. Whats difficult is finding some place you want to call home. At Echo Park Bloomington, youll enjoy the warmth of home with the convenience and comfort of upscale apartment living. From individual apartments with unique designs and finishes to deluxe amenities like our pool, Echo Park Bloomington provides a luxurious living experience unlike any other in Bloomington. Just listen to our ResidentsEcho Park Bloomington isnt just an apartment, its a community. Situated right off E Winslow Rd and Walnut Pike, living at Echo Park Bloomington puts you a short distance from downtown Bloomington, fantastic eateries like Upland Brewing, and is in the center of one of the liveliest neighborhoods in the greater Bloomington region. Echo Park Bloomington is operated by the J.C. Hart Company, with a decades-long record of creating deluxe Bloomington living experiences. Because we understand that choosing an apartment is about more than just floor plans and amenities. Apartment hunting is about finding a place you can fall in love with, and a place that you look forward to coming home to day after day. So if youre interested in finding out more, wed be thrilled to walk you through your new place at Echo Park Bloomington.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500.00
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300-$400
limit: 2
rent: $35-$45
restrictions: No Breed or Weight Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot Free; Garage Parking Availalbe.
Storage Details: Climate Control Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Echo Park-Bloomington have any available units?
Echo Park-Bloomington has 18 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does Echo Park-Bloomington have?
Some of Echo Park-Bloomington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Echo Park-Bloomington currently offering any rent specials?
Echo Park-Bloomington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Echo Park-Bloomington pet-friendly?
Yes, Echo Park-Bloomington is pet friendly.
Does Echo Park-Bloomington offer parking?
Yes, Echo Park-Bloomington offers parking.
Does Echo Park-Bloomington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Echo Park-Bloomington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Echo Park-Bloomington have a pool?
Yes, Echo Park-Bloomington has a pool.
Does Echo Park-Bloomington have accessible units?
No, Echo Park-Bloomington does not have accessible units.
Does Echo Park-Bloomington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Echo Park-Bloomington has units with dishwashers.

