Bloomington, IN
535 E SMITH AVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

535 E SMITH AVE

535 East Smith Avenue · (812) 336-6246
Location

535 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN 47401
Elm Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 535 E SMITH AVE · Avail. Aug 5

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

535 E SMITH AVE Available 08/05/20 AVAIL AUGUST 2020 $1,100 MONTHLY - Located in Henderson Crossing at the corner of Atwater and Henderson, near Law School. Easy walking distance to campus. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a large private deck, dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Features all electric appliances, central a/c, and free trash removal. It comes with 1 off street parking space per occupant for FREE. Condo has vaulted ceilings and fireplace (for decor only).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4739710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 E SMITH AVE have any available units?
535 E SMITH AVE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 E SMITH AVE have?
Some of 535 E SMITH AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 E SMITH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
535 E SMITH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 E SMITH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 535 E SMITH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 535 E SMITH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 535 E SMITH AVE offers parking.
Does 535 E SMITH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 E SMITH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 E SMITH AVE have a pool?
No, 535 E SMITH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 535 E SMITH AVE have accessible units?
No, 535 E SMITH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 535 E SMITH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 E SMITH AVE has units with dishwashers.
