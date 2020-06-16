402 S Dunn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

This home has a ton of space for entertaining and quiet study time. This 5 bedroom home offers an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated 2 bathrooms, Large Bedrooms, hardwood flooring, a beautiful all seasons room with BUILT-IN BAR (refrigerator included), large back deck and yard space!! Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Lawn Care, Snow Removal and 24-hour maintenance included! Only 2 blocks from Sample Gates and Maurer School of Law! Schedule your personal tour today! This one won't last long!