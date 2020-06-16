All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

402 S Dunn

402 South Dunn Street · (812) 606-6939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 South Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN 47401
Elm Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
This home has a ton of space for entertaining and quiet study time. This 5 bedroom home offers an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated 2 bathrooms, Large Bedrooms, hardwood flooring, a beautiful all seasons room with BUILT-IN BAR (refrigerator included), large back deck and yard space!! Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Lawn Care, Snow Removal and 24-hour maintenance included! Only 2 blocks from Sample Gates and Maurer School of Law! Schedule your personal tour today! This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 S Dunn have any available units?
402 S Dunn has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 S Dunn have?
Some of 402 S Dunn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 S Dunn currently offering any rent specials?
402 S Dunn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 S Dunn pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 S Dunn is pet friendly.
Does 402 S Dunn offer parking?
No, 402 S Dunn does not offer parking.
Does 402 S Dunn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 S Dunn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 S Dunn have a pool?
No, 402 S Dunn does not have a pool.
Does 402 S Dunn have accessible units?
No, 402 S Dunn does not have accessible units.
Does 402 S Dunn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 S Dunn has units with dishwashers.
