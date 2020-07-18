Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like
3879 E Regents Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
3879 E Regents Court
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:18 PM
Find Out More
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3879 E Regents Court
3879 E Regents Cir
·
(812) 325-9093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3879 E Regents Cir, Bloomington, IN 47401
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$2,380
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2047 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3879 E Regents Court have any available units?
3879 E Regents Court has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bloomington Rent Report
.
Is 3879 E Regents Court currently offering any rent specials?
3879 E Regents Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3879 E Regents Court pet-friendly?
No, 3879 E Regents Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bloomington
.
Does 3879 E Regents Court offer parking?
Yes, 3879 E Regents Court offers parking.
Does 3879 E Regents Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3879 E Regents Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3879 E Regents Court have a pool?
No, 3879 E Regents Court does not have a pool.
Does 3879 E Regents Court have accessible units?
No, 3879 E Regents Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3879 E Regents Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3879 E Regents Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3879 E Regents Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3879 E Regents Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403
Similar Pages
Bloomington 1 Bedrooms
Bloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with Balconies
Bloomington Apartments with Parking
Bloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Columbus, IN
Plainfield, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Avon, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Seymour, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Washington, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Ellettsville, IN
Franklin, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
Indiana University-Bloomington
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University