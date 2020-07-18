All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:18 PM

3879 E Regents Court

3879 E Regents Cir · (812) 325-9093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3879 E Regents Cir, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,380

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3879 E Regents Court have any available units?
3879 E Regents Court has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 3879 E Regents Court currently offering any rent specials?
3879 E Regents Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3879 E Regents Court pet-friendly?
No, 3879 E Regents Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 3879 E Regents Court offer parking?
Yes, 3879 E Regents Court offers parking.
Does 3879 E Regents Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3879 E Regents Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3879 E Regents Court have a pool?
No, 3879 E Regents Court does not have a pool.
Does 3879 E Regents Court have accessible units?
No, 3879 E Regents Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3879 E Regents Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3879 E Regents Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3879 E Regents Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3879 E Regents Court does not have units with air conditioning.

