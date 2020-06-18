Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3855 Lydia Lane Available 08/06/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,350 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall. Ceiling fan's in all bedrooms and living room, Aristokraft cabinets in kitchen, carpet in living room and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, 1 car garage, comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, microwave, garbage disposal, back deck, trash removal included. School district for Stella Ridge is: Rogers/Binford Elementary, Tri-North Middle and Bloomington North High School.



FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS PROPERTY OR FOR MORE INFO ON OTHER AVAILABLE HOMES, PLEASE SEE OUR DIRECT WEBSITE AT: WWW.COSTLEYCOMPANY.COM



(RLNE1885193)