Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill

378 S. Washington St Available 08/16/21 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021 - 4 Bedroom-3.5 Bathroom Townhouse-



Located downtown just off 3rd Street, 5 minutes from Kirkwood and only a 10-minute walk to campus!



These beautiful townhouses are perfect for everyone from students just leaving the dorms to a family who wants to live right across the street from a playground Each townhome comes with a luxurious kitchen featuring built-in hanging microwaves, dishwashers, etc and room for a large table.



**All bedrooms have private bathrooms, ceiling fans, and large closets**



Right outside the kitchen's patio doors, tenants can enjoy their own private patio areas, perfect for grilling! Plenty of parking available.



Low average utility costs!



Parking available on first come first serve basis for additional cost.



(RLNE4454322)