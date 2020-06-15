All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

366 S. Washington St

366 South Washington Street · (844) 254-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Bloomington
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

366 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN 47401
Downtown Bloomington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
366 S. Washington St Available 08/16/21 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2021 - 4 Bedroom-4.5 Bathroom Townhouse/Condo/Apartment - Located downtown just off 3rd Street, 5 minutes from Kirkwood and only a 10-minute walk to campus! These beautiful 4-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouses are perfect for everyone from students just leaving the dorms to a family who wants to live right across the street from a playground. Each town home comes with a luxurious kitchen featuring built-in hanging microwaves, dishwashers, etc and room for a large table. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and large closets. Right outside the kitchen's patio doors, tenants can enjoy their own private patio areas, perfect for grilling! Plenty of parking available, washer/dryer in each unit and internet is included!

(RLNE4516238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 S. Washington St have any available units?
366 S. Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 S. Washington St have?
Some of 366 S. Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 S. Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
366 S. Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 S. Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 366 S. Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 366 S. Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 366 S. Washington St does offer parking.
Does 366 S. Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 366 S. Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 S. Washington St have a pool?
No, 366 S. Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 366 S. Washington St have accessible units?
No, 366 S. Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 366 S. Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 366 S. Washington St has units with dishwashers.
