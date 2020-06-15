Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill internet access

366 S. Washington St Available 08/16/21 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2021 - 4 Bedroom-4.5 Bathroom Townhouse/Condo/Apartment - Located downtown just off 3rd Street, 5 minutes from Kirkwood and only a 10-minute walk to campus! These beautiful 4-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouses are perfect for everyone from students just leaving the dorms to a family who wants to live right across the street from a playground. Each town home comes with a luxurious kitchen featuring built-in hanging microwaves, dishwashers, etc and room for a large table. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and large closets. Right outside the kitchen's patio doors, tenants can enjoy their own private patio areas, perfect for grilling! Plenty of parking available, washer/dryer in each unit and internet is included!



(RLNE4516238)