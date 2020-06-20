All apartments in Bloomington
3630 E Park Ln
3630 E Park Ln

3630 East Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3630 East Park Lane, Bloomington, IN 47408
Park Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3630 E Park Ln Available 07/17/20 Park Ridge - July/August 2020 - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch located in Park Ridge. Close to IU and all Eastside attractions! The living room is sunken (9' ceiling) with hardwood floors, lots of light and a brick fireplace. Nice eat-in-kitchen plus a formal dining room with hardwood floors. Recessed lighting in the living room and kitchen and ceiling fans to all 3 bedrooms. Beautiful private fenced in back yard.

Pets considered, please call for details. 12 month lease offered. Applications and deposit required, sorry, no section 8.

www.RentBPS.com
812-318-1177

(RLNE5814258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 E Park Ln have any available units?
3630 E Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 E Park Ln have?
Some of 3630 E Park Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 E Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3630 E Park Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 E Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 E Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3630 E Park Ln offer parking?
No, 3630 E Park Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3630 E Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 E Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 E Park Ln have a pool?
No, 3630 E Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3630 E Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 3630 E Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 E Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 E Park Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
