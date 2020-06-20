Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3630 E Park Ln Available 07/17/20 Park Ridge - July/August 2020 - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch located in Park Ridge. Close to IU and all Eastside attractions! The living room is sunken (9' ceiling) with hardwood floors, lots of light and a brick fireplace. Nice eat-in-kitchen plus a formal dining room with hardwood floors. Recessed lighting in the living room and kitchen and ceiling fans to all 3 bedrooms. Beautiful private fenced in back yard.



Pets considered, please call for details. 12 month lease offered. Applications and deposit required, sorry, no section 8.



www.RentBPS.com

812-318-1177



(RLNE5814258)