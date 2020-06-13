All apartments in Bloomington
3429 S Kennedy Dr

3429 South Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3429 South Kennedy Drive, Bloomington, IN 47401

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
3429 S Kennedy Dr Available 08/06/20 August 2020 - Well maintained duplex located in Walnut Springs on Bloomington's south side which is convenient to shopping, services, or 10 minutes to IU or convenient to HWY 37.

Features a formal living room which would also make a great office if needed. A fully equipped kitchen has opening to the spacious family room in the rear of the home that has a slider door to a large 12 X 16 deck. The backyard is spacious too and has plenty of room for gardens, playground equipment or other outdoor items. Also on the main level in a full bathroom, handy pantry, laundry closet and the 1 car attached garage with opener. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with a walk-in closet in master bedroom.

Sorry, no pets, and section 8 vouchers not accepted.
Credit/background check and deposit required.

812-318-1177
www.RentBPS.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3873629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

