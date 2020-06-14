Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage range refrigerator

2632 East Oaklawn Court Available 08/14/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse - Oaklawn Park is located on the Southeast side of Bloomington and is conveniently located close to shops and restaurants! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features all appliances which include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a full-sized washer/dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, gas, and electric. Landlord provides trash services and lawn care.

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



If you would like to schedule a tour of the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2802517)