Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2632 East Oaklawn Court

2632 East Oaklawn Court · (812) 287-8036
Location

2632 East Oaklawn Court, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2632 East Oaklawn Court · Avail. Aug 14

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2632 East Oaklawn Court Available 08/14/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse - Oaklawn Park is located on the Southeast side of Bloomington and is conveniently located close to shops and restaurants! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features all appliances which include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a full-sized washer/dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, gas, and electric. Landlord provides trash services and lawn care.
NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

If you would like to schedule a tour of the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2802517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 East Oaklawn Court have any available units?
2632 East Oaklawn Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 East Oaklawn Court have?
Some of 2632 East Oaklawn Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 East Oaklawn Court currently offering any rent specials?
2632 East Oaklawn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 East Oaklawn Court pet-friendly?
No, 2632 East Oaklawn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 2632 East Oaklawn Court offer parking?
Yes, 2632 East Oaklawn Court does offer parking.
Does 2632 East Oaklawn Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2632 East Oaklawn Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 East Oaklawn Court have a pool?
No, 2632 East Oaklawn Court does not have a pool.
Does 2632 East Oaklawn Court have accessible units?
No, 2632 East Oaklawn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 East Oaklawn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 East Oaklawn Court has units with dishwashers.
