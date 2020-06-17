All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 2128 E 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
2128 E 5th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2128 E 5th St

2128 East 5th Street · (812) 330-1501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2128 East 5th Street, Bloomington, IN 47408
Green Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2128 E 5th St · Avail. Aug 15

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2128 E 5th St Available 08/15/20 August 2020 - 5 bed 2.5 bath - Huge 5 bedroom house has lots of updates throughout.

Main floor has 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room, 2nd living room, updated kitchen.

Basement is completely finished with a huge open space with a custom bar, large 1/2 bath, laundry room, storage room.

All 3 bathrooms in the house were completely remodeled in 2016.

Great outdoor space - large back deck, off-street parking.

Call today or visit us at SargeRentals.com

(RLNE2441226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 E 5th St have any available units?
2128 E 5th St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 E 5th St have?
Some of 2128 E 5th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 E 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
2128 E 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 E 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 2128 E 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 2128 E 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 2128 E 5th St does offer parking.
Does 2128 E 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 E 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 E 5th St have a pool?
No, 2128 E 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 2128 E 5th St have accessible units?
No, 2128 E 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 E 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 E 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2128 E 5th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity