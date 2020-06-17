All apartments in Bloomington
1506 N Washington
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

1506 N Washington

1506 North Washington Street · (812) 606-6939
Location

1506 North Washington Street, Bloomington, IN 47408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
5 bedroom, 3 bath home near the stadium! Featuring a bar in the living room, nice deck, large bedrooms, updated kitchen, dining room area, washer/dryer and dishwasher. Lawn care and snow removal included. Available August 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 N Washington have any available units?
1506 N Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 N Washington have?
Some of 1506 N Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 N Washington currently offering any rent specials?
1506 N Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 N Washington pet-friendly?
No, 1506 N Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1506 N Washington offer parking?
Yes, 1506 N Washington does offer parking.
Does 1506 N Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 N Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 N Washington have a pool?
No, 1506 N Washington does not have a pool.
Does 1506 N Washington have accessible units?
No, 1506 N Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 N Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 N Washington has units with dishwashers.
