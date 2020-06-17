1506 N Washington

5 bedroom, 3 bath home near the stadium! Featuring a bar in the living room, nice deck, large bedrooms, updated kitchen, dining room area, washer/dryer and dishwasher. Lawn care and snow removal included. Available August 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
