1368 Cobble Creek Circle

Available June 2020 Monthly rent $1,300 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall. Ceiling fan's in all bedrooms and living room, beautiful cherry cabinets in kitchen with hardwood laminate, carpet in living room and bedrooms, 1 car garage, comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, microwave, garbage disposal, back deck, front porch, trash removal included.



School district for Stella Ridge is Rogers/Binford Elementary, Tri-North Middle and Bloomington North High School.



No Cats Allowed



