Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

1368 Cobble Creek Circle

1368 South Cobble Creek Circle · (812) 336-6246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1368 South Cobble Creek Circle, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1368 Cobble Creek Circle · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available June 2020 Monthly rent $1,300 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall. Ceiling fan's in all bedrooms and living room, beautiful cherry cabinets in kitchen with hardwood laminate, carpet in living room and bedrooms, 1 car garage, comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, microwave, garbage disposal, back deck, front porch, trash removal included.

School district for Stella Ridge is Rogers/Binford Elementary, Tri-North Middle and Bloomington North High School.

FOR MORE INFO ON THIS PROPERTY OR OTHER AVAILABLE HOMES, PLEASE SEE OUR DIRECT WEBSITE AT: WWW.COSTLEYCOMPANY.COM

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3278471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1368 Cobble Creek Circle have any available units?
1368 Cobble Creek Circle has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1368 Cobble Creek Circle have?
Some of 1368 Cobble Creek Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1368 Cobble Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1368 Cobble Creek Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1368 Cobble Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1368 Cobble Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1368 Cobble Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1368 Cobble Creek Circle does offer parking.
Does 1368 Cobble Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1368 Cobble Creek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1368 Cobble Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 1368 Cobble Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1368 Cobble Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 1368 Cobble Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1368 Cobble Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1368 Cobble Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
