Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:56 PM

1310 S Madison Street

1310 Madison Street · (812) 345-0445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1310 Madison Street, Bloomington, IN 47403
Mc Doel Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located on the south side only 1.5 miles from downtown/IU and close to the B-line Trail! This spacious home features wonderful paint colors, like new flooring throughout, newer kitchen appliances including dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer, cabinets, and countertops! Central a/c, electric heat. Lawn care and snow removal provided! Plenty of off-street parking. Sorry, no dogs, but 1 cat ok with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. Non-smokers, please. Residents are responsible for utilities (electric + water/sewer only--no gas). Prompt and courteous maintenance staff. Responsible landlord and manager. Please note: Maximum occupancy for this property is five (5)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 S Madison Street have any available units?
1310 S Madison Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 S Madison Street have?
Some of 1310 S Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 S Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 S Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 S Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1310 S Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1310 S Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1310 S Madison Street does offer parking.
Does 1310 S Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 S Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 S Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1310 S Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 S Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 S Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 S Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 S Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
