1310 S Madison Street

Amenities
Located on the south side only 1.5 miles from downtown/IU and close to the B-line Trail! This spacious home features wonderful paint colors, like new flooring throughout, newer kitchen appliances including dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer, cabinets, and countertops! Central a/c, electric heat. Lawn care and snow removal provided! Plenty of off-street parking. Sorry, no dogs, but 1 cat ok with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. Non-smokers, please. Residents are responsible for utilities (electric + water/sewer only--no gas). Prompt and courteous maintenance staff. Responsible landlord and manager. Please note: Maximum occupancy for this property is five (5)