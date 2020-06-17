Check out this awesome property close to the stadium and downtown! This property features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, built-in entertainment center, jetted tub, walk-in closet, deck, private parking, and yard! Available August 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 N Washington have any available units?
1200 N Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.