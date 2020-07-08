68 North 9th Avenue - 68

Amenities
(PHONE INQUIRIES ONLY-PLEASE)
This Beech Grove dwelling just north of the downtown business district is newly-renovated and move-in ready! Quality features include: New Carpet & Paint; Large Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area, Basement with Laundry Hookups & Storage Area; Fenced Yard; and Private Off-Street Parking.(Carport) Water & Sewer are included in rent. **$25 additional monthly surcharge for lawncare**
Requirements/Other Information
- $1,900 minimum net household income per month(after tax take-home pay)
- $35 application fee per adult
- Pets with Approval