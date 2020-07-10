Rent Calculator
All apartments in Beech Grove
Find more places like 56 Briar Ln.
Home
/
Beech Grove, IN
/
56 Briar Ln
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 3
56 Briar Ln
56 Briar Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
56 Briar Lane, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Ranch With A Basement In Beech Grove
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 56 Briar Ln have any available units?
56 Briar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beech Grove, IN
.
Is 56 Briar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
56 Briar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Briar Ln pet-friendly?
No, 56 Briar Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beech Grove
.
Does 56 Briar Ln offer parking?
No, 56 Briar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 56 Briar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Briar Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Briar Ln have a pool?
No, 56 Briar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 56 Briar Ln have accessible units?
No, 56 Briar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Briar Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Briar Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Briar Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56 Briar Ln has units with air conditioning.
