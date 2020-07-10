All apartments in Beech Grove
Find more places like 56 Briar Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beech Grove, IN
/
56 Briar Ln
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

56 Briar Ln

56 Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beech Grove
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

56 Briar Lane, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Ranch With A Basement In Beech Grove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Briar Ln have any available units?
56 Briar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
Is 56 Briar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
56 Briar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Briar Ln pet-friendly?
No, 56 Briar Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 56 Briar Ln offer parking?
No, 56 Briar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 56 Briar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Briar Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Briar Ln have a pool?
No, 56 Briar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 56 Briar Ln have accessible units?
No, 56 Briar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Briar Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Briar Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Briar Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56 Briar Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct
Beech Grove, IN 46107
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr
Beech Grove, IN 46107

Similar Pages

Beech Grove 1 BedroomsBeech Grove 2 Bedrooms
Beech Grove Apartments with PoolBeech Grove Pet Friendly Places
Beech Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis