Beech Grove, IN
503 Andrea Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 6:05 PM

503 Andrea Drive

503 Andrea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 Andrea Drive, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,500 sq ft of living space in Beech Grove, IN. Amenities include hardwood and tile floors, kitchen with all black appliances, garage, private back yard with an extra storage barn, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Andrea Drive have any available units?
503 Andrea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
Is 503 Andrea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Andrea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Andrea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Andrea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 503 Andrea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 503 Andrea Drive offers parking.
Does 503 Andrea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Andrea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Andrea Drive have a pool?
No, 503 Andrea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 503 Andrea Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 Andrea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Andrea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Andrea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Andrea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Andrea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

