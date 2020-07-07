503 Andrea Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,500 sq ft of living space in Beech Grove, IN. Amenities include hardwood and tile floors, kitchen with all black appliances, garage, private back yard with an extra storage barn, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.