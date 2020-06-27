Rent Calculator
421 Fletcher Lane
421 Fletcher Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
421 Fletcher Lane, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Everything you need and want. Beech Grove Bungalow. Hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen. Great backyard! This one feels like home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 Fletcher Lane have any available units?
421 Fletcher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beech Grove, IN
.
What amenities does 421 Fletcher Lane have?
Some of 421 Fletcher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 421 Fletcher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
421 Fletcher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Fletcher Lane pet-friendly?
No, 421 Fletcher Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beech Grove
.
Does 421 Fletcher Lane offer parking?
No, 421 Fletcher Lane does not offer parking.
Does 421 Fletcher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Fletcher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Fletcher Lane have a pool?
No, 421 Fletcher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 421 Fletcher Lane have accessible units?
No, 421 Fletcher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Fletcher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Fletcher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Fletcher Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Fletcher Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
