Home
/
Beech Grove, IN
/
349 N 16th
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
349 N 16th
349 North 16th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
349 North 16th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beech Grove 3 BR Home - Three bedroom, two story home near 16th & Southern in Beech Grove. Convenient to downtown Indy and the south side. gas heat and AC 1550 sf. Stove provided.
(RLNE5316913)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 349 N 16th have any available units?
349 N 16th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beech Grove, IN
.
What amenities does 349 N 16th have?
Some of 349 N 16th's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 349 N 16th currently offering any rent specials?
349 N 16th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 N 16th pet-friendly?
No, 349 N 16th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beech Grove
.
Does 349 N 16th offer parking?
No, 349 N 16th does not offer parking.
Does 349 N 16th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 N 16th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 N 16th have a pool?
No, 349 N 16th does not have a pool.
Does 349 N 16th have accessible units?
No, 349 N 16th does not have accessible units.
Does 349 N 16th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 N 16th has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 N 16th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 349 N 16th has units with air conditioning.
