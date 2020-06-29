All apartments in Beech Grove
349 N 16th
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

349 N 16th

349 North 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

349 North 16th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beech Grove 3 BR Home - Three bedroom, two story home near 16th & Southern in Beech Grove. Convenient to downtown Indy and the south side. gas heat and AC 1550 sf. Stove provided.

(RLNE5316913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 N 16th have any available units?
349 N 16th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 349 N 16th have?
Some of 349 N 16th's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 N 16th currently offering any rent specials?
349 N 16th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 N 16th pet-friendly?
No, 349 N 16th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 349 N 16th offer parking?
No, 349 N 16th does not offer parking.
Does 349 N 16th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 N 16th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 N 16th have a pool?
No, 349 N 16th does not have a pool.
Does 349 N 16th have accessible units?
No, 349 N 16th does not have accessible units.
Does 349 N 16th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 N 16th has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 N 16th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 349 N 16th has units with air conditioning.
