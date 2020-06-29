349 N 16th

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities

Beech Grove 3 BR Home - Three bedroom, two story home near 16th & Southern in Beech Grove. Convenient to downtown Indy and the south side. gas heat and AC 1550 sf. Stove provided.



(RLNE5316913)