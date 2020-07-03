All apartments in Beech Grove
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:42 PM

320 North 13th Avenue

320 North 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 North 13th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
p>** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Beech Grove off 13th & Detroit, minutes to Beech Grove Middle School, Sarah Shank Golf Course, Bolton Park and more! Home features hardwood floors, a lovely eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and lovely laminate floors. Finished basement with new carpet, a bonus room which can be a 3rd bedroom or family room area. Large fenced-in yard and a 1-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 North 13th Avenue have any available units?
320 North 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 320 North 13th Avenue have?
Some of 320 North 13th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 North 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 North 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 North 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 North 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 320 North 13th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 320 North 13th Avenue offers parking.
Does 320 North 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 North 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 North 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 North 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 North 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 North 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 North 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 North 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 North 13th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 North 13th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

