320 North 13th Avenue

Located in Beech Grove off 13th & Detroit, minutes to Beech Grove Middle School, Sarah Shank Golf Course, Bolton Park and more! Home features hardwood floors, a lovely eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and lovely laminate floors. Finished basement with new carpet, a bonus room which can be a 3rd bedroom or family room area. Large fenced-in yard and a 1-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



