Beech Grove, IN
301 North 7th Avenue
301 North 7th Avenue

301 N 7th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

301 N 7th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 2 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex home located in Beech Grove. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 North 7th Avenue have any available units?
301 North 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 301 North 7th Avenue have?
Some of 301 North 7th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 North 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 North 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 North 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 North 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 301 North 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 301 North 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 301 North 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 North 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 North 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 North 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 North 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 North 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 North 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 North 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 North 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 North 7th Avenue has units with air conditioning.

