All apartments in Beech Grove
Find more places like 247 N 9th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beech Grove, IN
/
247 N 9th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

247 N 9th Ave

247 N 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beech Grove
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

247 N 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7031c490fe ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 N 9th Ave have any available units?
247 N 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
Is 247 N 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
247 N 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 N 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 247 N 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 247 N 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 247 N 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 247 N 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 N 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 N 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 247 N 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 247 N 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 247 N 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 247 N 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 N 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 N 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 N 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct
Beech Grove, IN 46107

Similar Pages

Beech Grove 1 BedroomsBeech Grove 2 Bedrooms
Beech Grove Apartments with BalconyBeech Grove Apartments with Parking
Beech Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis