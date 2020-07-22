All apartments in Beech Grove
235 South 10th Avenue

Location

235 South 10th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room. Fenced-in back yard with storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 South 10th Avenue have any available units?
235 South 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 235 South 10th Avenue have?
Some of 235 South 10th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 South 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
235 South 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 South 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue offer parking?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
