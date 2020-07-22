Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Beech Grove
Find more places like 235 South 10th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Beech Grove, IN
/
235 South 10th Avenue
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
235 South 10th Avenue
235 South 10th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beech Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
235 South 10th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room. Fenced-in back yard with storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have any available units?
235 South 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beech Grove, IN
.
What amenities does 235 South 10th Avenue have?
Some of 235 South 10th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 235 South 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
235 South 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 South 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beech Grove
.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue offer parking?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 South 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 South 10th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Similar Pages
Beech Grove 1 Bedroom Apartments
Beech Grove 2 Bedroom Apartments
Beech Grove Apartments with Parking
Beech Grove Pet Friendly Apartments
Beech Grove Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Yorktown, IN
Lebanon, IN
Greensburg, IN
Ellettsville, IN
Franklin, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-Bloomington
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis