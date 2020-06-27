All apartments in Beech Grove
218 Grovewood Dr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM

218 Grovewood Dr

218 Grovewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 Grovewood Drive, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1250. 3 Bedroom / 2 Full bath Single family ranch with 2 car detached garage. Beech Grove schools, close to shopping and access to Interstates 465, 65 74 and downtown Indianapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Grovewood Dr have any available units?
218 Grovewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
Is 218 Grovewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
218 Grovewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Grovewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 218 Grovewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 218 Grovewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 218 Grovewood Dr offers parking.
Does 218 Grovewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Grovewood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Grovewood Dr have a pool?
No, 218 Grovewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 218 Grovewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 218 Grovewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Grovewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Grovewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Grovewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Grovewood Dr has units with air conditioning.
