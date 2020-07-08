All apartments in Beech Grove
Home
/
Beech Grove, IN
/
2075 Alton Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

2075 Alton Street

2075 Alton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2075 Alton Street, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BEECH GROVE/PERRY TWP
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom/Fenced backyard!
Very nice 3 Bedroom Beech Grove home with large family room, enclosed sun room and fenced backyard! New flooring throughout home. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2075 Alton Street have any available units?
2075 Alton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
Is 2075 Alton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2075 Alton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 Alton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2075 Alton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 2075 Alton Street offer parking?
No, 2075 Alton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2075 Alton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2075 Alton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 Alton Street have a pool?
No, 2075 Alton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2075 Alton Street have accessible units?
No, 2075 Alton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 Alton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2075 Alton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2075 Alton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2075 Alton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

