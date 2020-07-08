All apartments in Beech Grove
105 Grovewood Drive

Location

105 Grovewood Drive, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTH EAST// PERRY TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Home in a great area with easy maintenance flooring and ample cabinet space in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Grovewood Drive have any available units?
105 Grovewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
Is 105 Grovewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Grovewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Grovewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 Grovewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 105 Grovewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 Grovewood Drive offers parking.
Does 105 Grovewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Grovewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Grovewood Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Grovewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Grovewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Grovewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Grovewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Grovewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Grovewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Grovewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

