104 South 17th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107 Beech Grove
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PERRY TOWNSHIP//BEECH GROVE 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE Great home in a nice area that won't last long!! New carpet and fresh paint! Home offers extra living space with a large family room!! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 S 17th Ave have any available units?
104 S 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
Is 104 S 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
104 S 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.