Beech Grove, IN
104 S 17th Ave
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM

104 S 17th Ave

104 South 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

104 South 17th Avenue, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PERRY TOWNSHIP//BEECH GROVE
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Great home in a nice area that won't last long!! New carpet and fresh paint! Home offers extra living space with a large family room!! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 S 17th Ave have any available units?
104 S 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
Is 104 S 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
104 S 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 S 17th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 104 S 17th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 104 S 17th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 104 S 17th Ave offers parking.
Does 104 S 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 S 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 S 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 104 S 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 104 S 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 104 S 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 104 S 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 S 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 S 17th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 S 17th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

