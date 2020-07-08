All apartments in Beech Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

103 North 5th Avenue

103 N 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

103 N 5th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath double has eat in kitchen, living room, laundry hook ups, one car detached garage.

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator
Central Air: Yes

Pets: Cats ONLY
Please ask about our pet policy.

Utility Information: Gas, Electric, Water & Sewer
Tenant Pays: All Utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

