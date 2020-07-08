103 North 5th Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath double has eat in kitchen, living room, laundry hook ups, one car detached garage.



Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator

Central Air: Yes



Pets: Cats ONLY

Please ask about our pet policy.



Utility Information: Gas, Electric, Water & Sewer

Tenant Pays: All Utilities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.