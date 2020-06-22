All apartments in Bargersville
Find more places like 319 West Harriman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bargersville, IN
/
319 West Harriman Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

319 West Harriman Avenue

319 W Harriman · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bargersville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

319 W Harriman, Bargersville, IN 46106

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Bargersville, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a partially fenced in yard and an extra storage barn, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 West Harriman Avenue have any available units?
319 West Harriman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bargersville, IN.
What amenities does 319 West Harriman Avenue have?
Some of 319 West Harriman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 West Harriman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 West Harriman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 West Harriman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 West Harriman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 319 West Harriman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 319 West Harriman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 319 West Harriman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 West Harriman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 West Harriman Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 West Harriman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 West Harriman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 West Harriman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 West Harriman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 West Harriman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 West Harriman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 West Harriman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr
Bargersville, IN 46106

Similar Pages

Bargersville 1 BedroomsBargersville 2 Bedrooms
Bargersville Apartments with BalconyBargersville Apartments with Garage
Bargersville Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Greenfield, INSeymour, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University