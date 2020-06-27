Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bargersville, IN
/
2572 Shadowbrook Trace
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2572 Shadowbrook Trace
2572 Shadowbrook Trce
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2572 Shadowbrook Trce, Bargersville, IN 46143
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Very nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath with open floor plan and bonus room upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2572 Shadowbrook Trace have any available units?
2572 Shadowbrook Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bargersville, IN
.
Is 2572 Shadowbrook Trace currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Shadowbrook Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Shadowbrook Trace pet-friendly?
No, 2572 Shadowbrook Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bargersville
.
Does 2572 Shadowbrook Trace offer parking?
No, 2572 Shadowbrook Trace does not offer parking.
Does 2572 Shadowbrook Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 Shadowbrook Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Shadowbrook Trace have a pool?
No, 2572 Shadowbrook Trace does not have a pool.
Does 2572 Shadowbrook Trace have accessible units?
No, 2572 Shadowbrook Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Shadowbrook Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2572 Shadowbrook Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2572 Shadowbrook Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2572 Shadowbrook Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
