Bargersville, IN
1027 West Palomino Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1027 West Palomino Place

1027 Palomino Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Palomino Pl, Bargersville, IN 46106

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Bargersville, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 West Palomino Place have any available units?
1027 West Palomino Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bargersville, IN.
What amenities does 1027 West Palomino Place have?
Some of 1027 West Palomino Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 West Palomino Place currently offering any rent specials?
1027 West Palomino Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 West Palomino Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 West Palomino Place is pet friendly.
Does 1027 West Palomino Place offer parking?
Yes, 1027 West Palomino Place offers parking.
Does 1027 West Palomino Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 West Palomino Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 West Palomino Place have a pool?
No, 1027 West Palomino Place does not have a pool.
Does 1027 West Palomino Place have accessible units?
No, 1027 West Palomino Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 West Palomino Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 West Palomino Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 West Palomino Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 West Palomino Place does not have units with air conditioning.
