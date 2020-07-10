All apartments in Avon
Find more places like 7436 Glensford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avon, IN
/
7436 Glensford Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

7436 Glensford Drive

7436 Glensford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7436 Glensford Drive, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,276 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying

(RLNE5354048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7436 Glensford Drive have any available units?
7436 Glensford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
Is 7436 Glensford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7436 Glensford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7436 Glensford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7436 Glensford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon.
Does 7436 Glensford Drive offer parking?
No, 7436 Glensford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7436 Glensford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7436 Glensford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7436 Glensford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7436 Glensford Drive has a pool.
Does 7436 Glensford Drive have accessible units?
No, 7436 Glensford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7436 Glensford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7436 Glensford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7436 Glensford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7436 Glensford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123

Similar Pages

Avon 1 BedroomsAvon 2 Bedrooms
Avon Apartments with GymAvon Apartments with Pool
Avon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis