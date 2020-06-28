7421 Grandview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This lovely home is off Rockville Rd and County Road 100 in Park Place, minutes to Avon amenities, I-465 and more! Home features large family room leading into an eat-in kitchen with all appliances and a pantry. Nice master suite features a walk-in closet & a nicely updated bathroom. Fourth bedroom has convenient laundry setup can be used as 4th bedroom, playroom, office or den. This home features a huge fenced-in yard with a firepit and deck. Pets Negotiable! Available Now! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.