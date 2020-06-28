All apartments in Avon
Avon, IN
7421 Grandview Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:30 PM

7421 Grandview Drive

7421 Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7421 Grandview Drive, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This lovely home is off Rockville Rd and County Road 100 in Park Place, minutes to Avon amenities, I-465 and more! Home features large family room leading into an eat-in kitchen with all appliances and a pantry. Nice master suite features a walk-in closet & a nicely updated bathroom. Fourth bedroom has convenient laundry setup can be used as 4th bedroom, playroom, office or den. This home features a huge fenced-in yard with a firepit and deck. Pets Negotiable! Available Now! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7421 Grandview Drive have any available units?
7421 Grandview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 7421 Grandview Drive have?
Some of 7421 Grandview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7421 Grandview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7421 Grandview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7421 Grandview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7421 Grandview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7421 Grandview Drive offer parking?
No, 7421 Grandview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7421 Grandview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7421 Grandview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7421 Grandview Drive have a pool?
No, 7421 Grandview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7421 Grandview Drive have accessible units?
No, 7421 Grandview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7421 Grandview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7421 Grandview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7421 Grandview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7421 Grandview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
