Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

6863 Merritt Ridge Way

6863 Merritt Ridge Way · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6863 Merritt Ridge Way, Avon, IN 46123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

You said you needed a home in Avon, and we have the perfect home for you!! It is a 4 bedroom 2 bath with beautiful flooring, has plenty of natural and accent lighting, a spacious kitchen for the cook of the home, a 2 car garage attached garage perfect for Indiana weather, and a large backyard complete, fenced in and with a pergola like shading to enjoy the outdoors any time of the day. Don't delay! This is a new listing and won't last long!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6863 Merritt Ridge Way have any available units?
6863 Merritt Ridge Way has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6863 Merritt Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
6863 Merritt Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6863 Merritt Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6863 Merritt Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 6863 Merritt Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 6863 Merritt Ridge Way does offer parking.
Does 6863 Merritt Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6863 Merritt Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6863 Merritt Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 6863 Merritt Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 6863 Merritt Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 6863 Merritt Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6863 Merritt Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6863 Merritt Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6863 Merritt Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6863 Merritt Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
