Anderson, IN
309 Central Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

309 Central Avenue

309 Central Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1183442
Location

309 Central Ave, Anderson, IN 46012

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 776 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup, central air, is freshly painted and newly renovated. Minutes away from I-69. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Central Avenue have any available units?
309 Central Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 Central Avenue have?
Some of 309 Central Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
309 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 309 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 309 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 309 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 309 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 309 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 309 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Central Avenue has units with air conditioning.
