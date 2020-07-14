All apartments in Allen County
1903 Worthington Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

1903 Worthington Dr

1903 Worthington Drive · (260) 209-0108 ext. 1
Location

1903 Worthington Drive, Allen County, IN 46845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1903 Worthington Dr · Avail. now

$2,399

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
~Immaculate 4bedroom 4.5 Bath~ Won't Last Long** - High tech home. Northwest Allen county school district, highly sought after . Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms lots of storage space. Main level master bedroom with an oasis for your master bathroom and a walk in closet with motion activated lights. Large kitchen has granite countertops with stone backsplash and all appliances Included! Yes, washer/dryer included. 3 car garage features a 220v car charging outlet. The deck overlooks the large backyard, with grill and patio furniture provided. Downstairs you will find a large finished daylight basement ideal for entertaining, from ping pong, to pool, to lounging with all these items provided including a wet bar. Home is highly automated with internet controlled lights, thermostat, garage doors, door locks, motion sensors, and fire/CO2 alarms. This home truly has it all. Come check it out today!

For more information you can call Kristie at 260-209-0108
You can also visit our website www.selectpropertymgmt.com for a full listing of our properties.

-Non-Smoking
-Not Currently accepting housing assistance
-Minimum 12 lease requirement

(RLNE5696438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Worthington Dr have any available units?
1903 Worthington Dr has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1903 Worthington Dr have?
Some of 1903 Worthington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Worthington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Worthington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Worthington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Worthington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen County.
Does 1903 Worthington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Worthington Dr offers parking.
Does 1903 Worthington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1903 Worthington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Worthington Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1903 Worthington Dr has a pool.
Does 1903 Worthington Dr have accessible units?
No, 1903 Worthington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Worthington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Worthington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Worthington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Worthington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
