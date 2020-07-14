1903 Worthington Dr

Amenities

~Immaculate 4bedroom 4.5 Bath~ Won't Last Long** - High tech home. Northwest Allen county school district, highly sought after . Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms lots of storage space. Main level master bedroom with an oasis for your master bathroom and a walk in closet with motion activated lights. Large kitchen has granite countertops with stone backsplash and all appliances Included! Yes, washer/dryer included. 3 car garage features a 220v car charging outlet. The deck overlooks the large backyard, with grill and patio furniture provided. Downstairs you will find a large finished daylight basement ideal for entertaining, from ping pong, to pool, to lounging with all these items provided including a wet bar. Home is highly automated with internet controlled lights, thermostat, garage doors, door locks, motion sensors, and fire/CO2 alarms. This home truly has it all. Come check it out today!



-Non-Smoking

-Not Currently accepting housing assistance

-Minimum 12 lease requirement



