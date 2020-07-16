All apartments in Allen County
Find more places like 1879 Woodlark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen County, IN
/
1879 Woodlark Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1879 Woodlark Dr

1879 Woodlark Drive · (260) 702-3636 ext. 1003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1879 Woodlark Drive, Allen County, IN 46814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1879 Woodlark Dr · Avail. now

$2,399

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Available Now**Brand New large home for rent with landscaping included!!! - Beautiful brand new built home for rent! Right when walk in the space is immediately open, you are welcomed with high ceilings, and lots of light. As you step into the living room you'll immediately notice the open floor plan that flows right into the kitchen/dining room, there is also an inclosed porch over looking a pond, very beautiful. Stainless steal appliances throughout, quartz countertops with huge cabinets for lots of storage all featured in the kitchen. Sliding farm door right off the kitchen will bring you to a large pantry. Master suite on the main floor! Features a large walk in shower with granite countertops, double vanities as well, large walk-in closet. The home also has 3 decent size bedroom in the upstairs, an unfinished basement perfect for storage, AND a 3-car garage, rental homes like this are hard to come by. Landscaping is included!

NO smoking and NO section 8.
Visit our website propertymanagerfortwayne.com
Call Select Property Management at 260 209 0108 to make this rental your new home today!!

(RLNE4961258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 Woodlark Dr have any available units?
1879 Woodlark Dr has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1879 Woodlark Dr have?
Some of 1879 Woodlark Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 Woodlark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1879 Woodlark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 Woodlark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1879 Woodlark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1879 Woodlark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1879 Woodlark Dr offers parking.
Does 1879 Woodlark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1879 Woodlark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 Woodlark Dr have a pool?
No, 1879 Woodlark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1879 Woodlark Dr have accessible units?
No, 1879 Woodlark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 Woodlark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1879 Woodlark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1879 Woodlark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1879 Woodlark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1879 Woodlark Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy
Fort Wayne, IN 46814
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Three Rivers
101 3 River N
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46845

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INMuncie, INElkhart, INLima, OH
Marion, INPeru, INHuntington, INWarsaw, IN
Coldwater, MIWabash, INGoshen, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Huntington UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Indiana Institute of TechnologyIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity