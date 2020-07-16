1879 Woodlark Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Available Now**Brand New large home for rent with landscaping included!!! - Beautiful brand new built home for rent! Right when walk in the space is immediately open, you are welcomed with high ceilings, and lots of light. As you step into the living room you'll immediately notice the open floor plan that flows right into the kitchen/dining room, there is also an inclosed porch over looking a pond, very beautiful. Stainless steal appliances throughout, quartz countertops with huge cabinets for lots of storage all featured in the kitchen. Sliding farm door right off the kitchen will bring you to a large pantry. Master suite on the main floor! Features a large walk in shower with granite countertops, double vanities as well, large walk-in closet. The home also has 3 decent size bedroom in the upstairs, an unfinished basement perfect for storage, AND a 3-car garage, rental homes like this are hard to come by. Landscaping is included!



NO smoking and NO section 8.

Visit our website propertymanagerfortwayne.com

Call Select Property Management at 260 209 0108 to make this rental your new home today!!



(RLNE4961258)