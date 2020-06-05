Amenities

11024 Calera Passage Available 08/07/20 SACS House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located off of Lower Huntington Road close to I-69. Through the front door is the foyer with coat closet. Immediately to the right is the den. Continue into the open concept family room and eat in kitchen. Down the hallways off the kitchen are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Amenities include 9 foot ceilings, arched doorways, private den/study, oversized garage, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, large master suite with walk in closet, new flooring throughout, rounded drywall corners, home speaker system and much more. Don't miss your chance at this luxurious home. Please call the office to schedule a showing. 260-422-1455



(RLNE4350715)