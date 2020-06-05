All apartments in Allen County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

11024 Calera Passage

11024 Calera Psge · (260) 422-1455
Location

11024 Calera Psge, Allen County, IN 46783

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11024 Calera Passage · Avail. Aug 7

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Amenities

11024 Calera Passage Available 08/07/20 SACS House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located off of Lower Huntington Road close to I-69. Through the front door is the foyer with coat closet. Immediately to the right is the den. Continue into the open concept family room and eat in kitchen. Down the hallways off the kitchen are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Amenities include 9 foot ceilings, arched doorways, private den/study, oversized garage, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, large master suite with walk in closet, new flooring throughout, rounded drywall corners, home speaker system and much more. Don't miss your chance at this luxurious home. Please call the office to schedule a showing. 260-422-1455

(RLNE4350715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11024 Calera Passage have any available units?
11024 Calera Passage has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11024 Calera Passage currently offering any rent specials?
11024 Calera Passage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11024 Calera Passage pet-friendly?
No, 11024 Calera Passage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen County.
Does 11024 Calera Passage offer parking?
Yes, 11024 Calera Passage offers parking.
Does 11024 Calera Passage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11024 Calera Passage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11024 Calera Passage have a pool?
No, 11024 Calera Passage does not have a pool.
Does 11024 Calera Passage have accessible units?
No, 11024 Calera Passage does not have accessible units.
Does 11024 Calera Passage have units with dishwashers?
No, 11024 Calera Passage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11024 Calera Passage have units with air conditioning?
No, 11024 Calera Passage does not have units with air conditioning.
