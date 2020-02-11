All apartments in Akron
410 East Water Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

410 East Water Street

410 East Water Street · (260) 337-3667
Location

410 East Water Street, Akron, IN 46910

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 Bed / 1 Bath Mobile Home in cozy, quiet, wooded park. FOR SALE with seller financing. New flooring throughout entire home, fresh paint, new toilet, new hot water heater, newer electric box, roof coated this fall. Open concept in living area with built in shelves on one wall and pantry storage in your kitchen. Washer dryer hookup in hallway. Move in amount is $830 includes first months lot rent, lot rent deposit, and down payment on home. Monthly payment of $475.23 includes lot rent and trailer payment. Applicants must past background check, no recent evictions and must make three times the monthly payment in income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 East Water Street have any available units?
410 East Water Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, IN.
Is 410 East Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 East Water Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 East Water Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 East Water Street is pet friendly.
Does 410 East Water Street offer parking?
No, 410 East Water Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 East Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 East Water Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 East Water Street have a pool?
No, 410 East Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 East Water Street have accessible units?
No, 410 East Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 East Water Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 East Water Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 East Water Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 East Water Street does not have units with air conditioning.
