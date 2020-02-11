410 East Water Street

Amenities

2 Bed / 1 Bath Mobile Home in cozy, quiet, wooded park. FOR SALE with seller financing. New flooring throughout entire home, fresh paint, new toilet, new hot water heater, newer electric box, roof coated this fall. Open concept in living area with built in shelves on one wall and pantry storage in your kitchen. Washer dryer hookup in hallway. Move in amount is $830 includes first months lot rent, lot rent deposit, and down payment on home. Monthly payment of $475.23 includes lot rent and trailer payment. Applicants must past background check, no recent evictions and must make three times the monthly payment in income.