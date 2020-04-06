All apartments in Zion
Location

3313 Colgate Avenue, Zion, IL 60099
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3313 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
See it to believe it ! It's very rare you find modern and luxury looking totally upgraded almost brand new, very well managed apartment rental unit in Zion ! Last year at this time, everything was upgraded, Nice and spacious bright 2 bed and 1 bath unit in a 2 story apartment complex of 4 units. Unit has it's own private exterior entrance ! Very close to Sheridan Road! Coin laundry across the unit ! New luxury flooring through out, fresh neutral colors , New LED light fixtures, New hard ware, New Trim, New GE Electric Range, New Doors, Newer bath-room with Vanity, Mirror, Light Fixture, Toilet, New curtains etc ! Very affordable to rent !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Colgate Avenue have any available units?
3313 Colgate Avenue has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Zion, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Zion Rent Report.
Is 3313 Colgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Colgate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Colgate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Colgate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zion.
Does 3313 Colgate Avenue offer parking?
No, 3313 Colgate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Colgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Colgate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Colgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 3313 Colgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Colgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3313 Colgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Colgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 Colgate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Colgate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 Colgate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
