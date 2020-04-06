3313 Colgate Avenue

Amenities

See it to believe it ! It's very rare you find modern and luxury looking totally upgraded almost brand new, very well managed apartment rental unit in Zion ! Last year at this time, everything was upgraded, Nice and spacious bright 2 bed and 1 bath unit in a 2 story apartment complex of 4 units. Unit has it's own private exterior entrance ! Very close to Sheridan Road! Coin laundry across the unit ! New luxury flooring through out, fresh neutral colors , New LED light fixtures, New hard ware, New Trim, New GE Electric Range, New Doors, Newer bath-room with Vanity, Mirror, Light Fixture, Toilet, New curtains etc ! Very affordable to rent !