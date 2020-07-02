3301 Colgate Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated guest parking

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

See it to believe it ! It's rare you find modern and luxury looking fully upgraded almost brand new looking, very well managed apartment rental unit in Zion ! Everything upgraded in September 2019 ! Nice and spacious bright 2 bed and 1 bath unit in a 2 story apartment complex of 4 units. Unit has it's own private entrance ! Assigned parking ! Very close to Sheridan Road! Coin laundry across the unit ! New luxury flooring through out, fresh neutral colors , New LED light fixtures, New hard ware, New Trim, New Doors, Newer bath-room with Mirror, Light Fixture, Toilet, New curtains etc. Security cameras in parking and common areas for the safety of tenants.Assigned tenant and guest parking space. Recently landscaped around the units ! Newer bright LED lights , Emergency lights, fire extinguishers etc in common areas ! Nice neighbors in all other occupied units ! Pet friendly. NON-Smoking ! Non refundable Pet Deposit required !MUST SEE !!