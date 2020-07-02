All apartments in Zion
Zion, IL
3301 Colgate Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020

3301 Colgate Avenue

3301 Colgate Avenue · (630) 280-9197
Location

3301 Colgate Avenue, Zion, IL 60099
Sheridan Road Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3301 · Avail. now

$990

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
See it to believe it ! It's rare you find modern and luxury looking fully upgraded almost brand new looking, very well managed apartment rental unit in Zion ! Everything upgraded in September 2019 ! Nice and spacious bright 2 bed and 1 bath unit in a 2 story apartment complex of 4 units. Unit has it's own private entrance ! Assigned parking ! Very close to Sheridan Road! Coin laundry across the unit ! New luxury flooring through out, fresh neutral colors , New LED light fixtures, New hard ware, New Trim, New Doors, Newer bath-room with Mirror, Light Fixture, Toilet, New curtains etc. Security cameras in parking and common areas for the safety of tenants.Assigned tenant and guest parking space. Recently landscaped around the units ! Newer bright LED lights , Emergency lights, fire extinguishers etc in common areas ! Nice neighbors in all other occupied units ! Pet friendly. NON-Smoking ! Non refundable Pet Deposit required !MUST SEE !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Colgate Avenue have any available units?
3301 Colgate Avenue has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Zion, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Zion Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Colgate Avenue have?
Some of 3301 Colgate Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Colgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Colgate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Colgate Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Colgate Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Colgate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Colgate Avenue offers parking.
Does 3301 Colgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Colgate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Colgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 3301 Colgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Colgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3301 Colgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Colgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Colgate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
