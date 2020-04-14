Sign Up
Home
/
Zeigler, IL
/
300 west church street - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:30 AM
Check Availability
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
300 west church street - 1
300 Church St
·
(618) 663-4207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
300 Church St, Zeigler, IL 62999
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
Report This Listing
Amenities
all utils included
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Studio apartment ready for rent. Full size stove, fridge, and microwave. Full size bathroom. All utilities included. Please call 618 663 4207 to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 300 west church street - 1 have any available units?
300 west church street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zeigler, IL
.
What amenities does 300 west church street - 1 have?
Some of 300 west church street - 1's amenities include all utils included, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 300 west church street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
300 west church street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 west church street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 300 west church street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Zeigler
.
Does 300 west church street - 1 offer parking?
No, 300 west church street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 300 west church street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 west church street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 west church street - 1 have a pool?
No, 300 west church street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 300 west church street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 300 west church street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 west church street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 west church street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 west church street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 west church street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
