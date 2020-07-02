All apartments in Yorkville
Reserve at Fox River
Reserve at Fox River

1222 Market Place Dr · (833) 809-0078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
LIMITED-TIME ONLY: Receive $500 OFF RENT when you are one of the next 5 applicants to move-in!* *Some income & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details. $500 will be given as a rent credit. Must move-in by 7/15/2020.
Location

1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL 60560

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4233 · Avail. now

$1,408

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 2233 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,408

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 5211 · Avail. now

$1,408

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,633

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 1222 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,633

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 1111 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,633

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Fox River.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
on-site laundry
online portal
package receiving
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants. The Reserve at Fox River is just minutes from I 88, making the Yorkville area a commuter's dream in the Fox River Valley. We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with convenient features such as washer and dryer hook-ups, private balcony or patio, breakfast bar, pantry, and over-sized walk-in closets. Enjoy a day of fun in the sun by the swimming pool, or entertaining guests in the clubhouse or working out in our state-of-the-art fitness center. The Reserve at Fox River is an ideal choice for affordable luxury living come and see for yourself! *Select apartment homes at The Reserve At Fox River participate in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $28 per applicant
Deposit: $200 per household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per household/due at time of move-in (refundable)
fee: $250 per household/due at time of move-in (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Weight Limit – 50 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Fox River have any available units?
Reserve at Fox River has 12 units available starting at $1,408 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reserve at Fox River have?
Some of Reserve at Fox River's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Fox River currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Fox River is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED-TIME ONLY: Receive $500 OFF RENT when you are one of the next 5 applicants to move-in!* *Some income & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details. $500 will be given as a rent credit. Must move-in by 7/15/2020.
Is Reserve at Fox River pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Fox River is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Fox River offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Fox River offers parking.
Does Reserve at Fox River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserve at Fox River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Fox River have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Fox River has a pool.
Does Reserve at Fox River have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Fox River does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Fox River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Fox River has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve at Fox River have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve at Fox River has units with air conditioning.
