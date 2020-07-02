Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access on-site laundry online portal package receiving

Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants. The Reserve at Fox River is just minutes from I 88, making the Yorkville area a commuter's dream in the Fox River Valley. We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with convenient features such as washer and dryer hook-ups, private balcony or patio, breakfast bar, pantry, and over-sized walk-in closets. Enjoy a day of fun in the sun by the swimming pool, or entertaining guests in the clubhouse or working out in our state-of-the-art fitness center. The Reserve at Fox River is an ideal choice for affordable luxury living come and see for yourself! *Select apartment homes at The Reserve At Fox River participate in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.