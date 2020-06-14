All apartments in Woodstock
638 St Johns Road

638 Saint Johns Rd · No Longer Available
Location

638 Saint Johns Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath w/finished basement, Appliances, back yard, garage BEING PAINTED AND New carpet coming

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 St Johns Road have any available units?
638 St Johns Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, IL.
How much is rent in Woodstock, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 St Johns Road have?
Some of 638 St Johns Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 St Johns Road currently offering any rent specials?
638 St Johns Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 St Johns Road pet-friendly?
No, 638 St Johns Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 638 St Johns Road offer parking?
Yes, 638 St Johns Road does offer parking.
Does 638 St Johns Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 St Johns Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 St Johns Road have a pool?
No, 638 St Johns Road does not have a pool.
Does 638 St Johns Road have accessible units?
No, 638 St Johns Road does not have accessible units.
Does 638 St Johns Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 St Johns Road has units with dishwashers.
