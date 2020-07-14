All apartments in Woodridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Windsor Lakes

7499 S. Woodward Ave · (678) 974-0429
Location

7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL 60517

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

HICKORY-1

$838

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

MAPLE-1

$873

Studio · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

1 Bedroom

HOLLY-1

$943

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

OAK-1

$954

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

MAGNOLIA-1

$1,198

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

HAWTHORNE-1

$1,218

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
tennis court
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes. Windsor Lakes also provides easy access to downtown Chicago and is convenient to upscale shopping, employment, restaurants, entertainment, and schools. Retreat to Windsor Lakes and experience a gracious sense of community created to celebrate your own unique lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet.
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Lakes have any available units?
Windsor Lakes offers studio floorplans starting at $838, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $943, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,198. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Windsor Lakes have?
Some of Windsor Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Lakes offers parking.
Does Windsor Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Lakes has a pool.
Does Windsor Lakes have accessible units?
No, Windsor Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Lakes have units with air conditioning?
No, Windsor Lakes does not have units with air conditioning.
