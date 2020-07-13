All apartments in Woodridge
Retreat at Seven Bridges

6690 Double Eagle Dr · (630) 250-3126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL 60517

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05305 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 08204 · Avail. Oct 26

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 08208 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06208 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 01202 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 03302 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Seven Bridges.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
racquetball court
The Retreat at Seven Bridges features studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with spectacular golf course and river views. When you live at the Retreat at Seven Bridges, you're within walking distance of Woodridge's shopping, dining and recreational attractions, including the IMAX Theater. You're also minutes from Naperville and Oakbrook where you can visit the prestigious Naperville downtown area with its river walk, the great shops at Oakbrook Center and all the popular dining spots. Here at home, experience our resort-style amenities such as, swimming pool with sundeck, 24-hour health and fitness center and indoor racquet ball court. Leave your car at home, because you're near Metra and PACE public transportation. These provide quick and efficient service to downtown Chicago. If you choose to drive you're just down the street from I-355, I-55 and I-88. Come visit our luxurious, suburban apartment home community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 50 lbs combined
Dogs
rent: $30/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $160/month, Guest Parking.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $20-$30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Seven Bridges have any available units?
Retreat at Seven Bridges has 13 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Retreat at Seven Bridges have?
Some of Retreat at Seven Bridges's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Seven Bridges currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Seven Bridges is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Seven Bridges pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Bridges is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Seven Bridges offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Bridges offers parking.
Does Retreat at Seven Bridges have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Bridges offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Seven Bridges have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Bridges has a pool.
Does Retreat at Seven Bridges have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Seven Bridges does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Seven Bridges have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Bridges has units with dishwashers.
Does Retreat at Seven Bridges have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Retreat at Seven Bridges has units with air conditioning.
