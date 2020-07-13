Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments hot tub racquetball court

The Retreat at Seven Bridges features studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with spectacular golf course and river views. When you live at the Retreat at Seven Bridges, you're within walking distance of Woodridge's shopping, dining and recreational attractions, including the IMAX Theater. You're also minutes from Naperville and Oakbrook where you can visit the prestigious Naperville downtown area with its river walk, the great shops at Oakbrook Center and all the popular dining spots. Here at home, experience our resort-style amenities such as, swimming pool with sundeck, 24-hour health and fitness center and indoor racquet ball court. Leave your car at home, because you're near Metra and PACE public transportation. These provide quick and efficient service to downtown Chicago. If you choose to drive you're just down the street from I-355, I-55 and I-88. Come visit our luxurious, suburban apartment home community today!