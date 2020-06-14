Apartment List
/
IL
/
wood river
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

41 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wood River, IL

Finding an apartment in Wood River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Wood River
4 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Wood River in Wood River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wood River
1 Unit Available
1334 VIRGINIA
1334 Virginia Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent near Interstate 255. Newly updated. Trash is included in the monthly rent. Fridge and stove are provided to the tenant. Pets negotiable with pet rent. Washer and dryer hookup on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Wood River

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
East Alton
1 Unit Available
420 Church St.
420 Church St, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
420 Church St is a single-family home with a fenced in backyard. Home features large bedrooms, large kitchen area, W/D hookups and front & back porches. Appliances are provided for the new resident. Pets are allowed with additional monthly pet rent.
Results within 5 miles of Wood River
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Bethalto
190 Rue Sans Souci, Bethalto, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Bethalto in Bethalto. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Wood River
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Dorset Ct
12 Dorset Court, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
12 Dorset Ct Available 07/01/20 12 Dorset ct. edwardsville IL 62025 - APPLY TODAY AT WWW.BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo in edwardsville.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11411 Las Ladera Dr.
11411 Las Ladera Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1042 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath! - Call Ultimate Realty TODAY to schedule your appointment! 314-675-0470 ext 825 This is a NON SMOKING HOME.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
238 W Main St Apt C
238 W Main St, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
238C W. Main St Available 06/26/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month. Convenient location to SIUE! 2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
825 Klein
825 Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Don't miss this adorable and move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath home close to downtown Edwardsville! - Located on a large lot in Edwardsville.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kettle River
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
39 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 06/26/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5310 Godfrey Rd. Apt 10
5310 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
896 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Godfrey - Large two bedroom condo in convenient Godfrey location. This condo features large rooms, lots of closet space, eat in kitchen, new carpet and paint throughout. Water, Sewer and Trash is included.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Briar Rdg
123 Briar Rdg, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 07/17/20 Spacious 1 level 3 bedroom (3rd bedroom is in the finished basement), 3 bathroom villa with a 2 car garage. Features include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, walk in closets, jetted tub, fireplace and sunroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
13024 Lakeridge Dr
13024 Lakeridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 2 car garage and an extra garage on the property in Spanish Lake! Walk to Spanish Lake Park for picnics. Great home, tons of room to build and spread out. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 Garages. Some hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wood River, IL

Finding an apartment in Wood River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wood River 1 BedroomsWood River 2 BedroomsWood River 3 Bedrooms
Wood River Apartments with BalconyWood River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWood River Apartments with Parking
Wood River Dog Friendly ApartmentsWood River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MO
Rock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy