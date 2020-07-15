All apartments in Winnetka
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

918 Green Bay Rd

918 Green Bay Road · (224) 226-4000
Location

918 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL 60093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
GORGEOUS WINNETKA ONE BED STEPS TO METRA - Property Id: 260547

Location: 918 Green bay Rd, Winnetka, 60093
Rent: $1395
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING!

- Available now
- Modern with brand new kitchen kitchen appliances including dishwasher
- Top of the line washer/dryer in unit
- Hardwood floors
- Central air and heating
- Lots of natural sunlight

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260547
Property Id 260547

(RLNE5904315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Green Bay Rd have any available units?
918 Green Bay Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 Green Bay Rd have?
Some of 918 Green Bay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Green Bay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
918 Green Bay Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Green Bay Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Green Bay Rd is pet friendly.
Does 918 Green Bay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 918 Green Bay Rd offers parking.
Does 918 Green Bay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Green Bay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Green Bay Rd have a pool?
No, 918 Green Bay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 918 Green Bay Rd have accessible units?
No, 918 Green Bay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Green Bay Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Green Bay Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Green Bay Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 Green Bay Rd has units with air conditioning.
