Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

896 Green Bay Road 17

896 Green Bay Road · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

896 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL 60093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
896 Green Bay Road 17 - Property Id: 197248

Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF. Nice size bedrooms each fitting a queen size bed. Stunning views of downtown Winnetka. Walking distance from the UP-N Metra train. Shops, dining, grocery stores all right at your doorstep. This building is pet friendly as well! All units have central heat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197248
Property Id 197248

(RLNE5871927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 896 Green Bay Road 17 have any available units?
896 Green Bay Road 17 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 896 Green Bay Road 17 have?
Some of 896 Green Bay Road 17's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 896 Green Bay Road 17 currently offering any rent specials?
896 Green Bay Road 17 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 896 Green Bay Road 17 pet-friendly?
Yes, 896 Green Bay Road 17 is pet friendly.
Does 896 Green Bay Road 17 offer parking?
No, 896 Green Bay Road 17 does not offer parking.
Does 896 Green Bay Road 17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 896 Green Bay Road 17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 896 Green Bay Road 17 have a pool?
No, 896 Green Bay Road 17 does not have a pool.
Does 896 Green Bay Road 17 have accessible units?
No, 896 Green Bay Road 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 896 Green Bay Road 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 896 Green Bay Road 17 has units with dishwashers.
Does 896 Green Bay Road 17 have units with air conditioning?
No, 896 Green Bay Road 17 does not have units with air conditioning.
